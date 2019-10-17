Stephen Colbert extends 'Late Show' contract through 2023

Stephen Colbert is sticking around as the host of "The Late Show" on CBS for at least four more years.

The current late-night king signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the desk through August 2023. His previous deal was set to expire in summer 2020.

"Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today," David Nevins, chief creative officer of CBS Corp. and chairman and CEO of Showtime, said in a statement Thursday. "His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen's couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late night's largest and most desirable audience."

Colbert reportedly secured a substantial salary bump, according to Deadline.

"The Late Show" under Colbert has earned 13 Emmy nominations since its premiere in 2015, including three nominations for his critically acclaimed election night special, which aired on Showtime in 2018.

In addition to securing Colbert's contract, CBS also extended "The Late Late Show" host James Cordon's contract through August 2022.

Colbert's sharp wit and punchy political humor has earned him the best ratings in the business and a set of monologues that have been viewed nearly 57 million times on YouTube. The contract extension ensures that Colbert will be broadcasting during the 2020 election.

His broadcast won premiere week by more than 1.5 million viewers and that lead continued into the week two. His show earned nearly 2 million more viewers than NBC.

"I've been asked by CBS to host 'The Late Show' until 2023, and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena," Colbert said.

Prior to taking the reins at "The Late Show," Colbert helmed "The Colbert Report" on Comedy Central, winning two Emmys for outstanding variety series, two Peabody Awards and two Grammys. Prior to that, he worked as a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart."

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC and NBCUniversal.