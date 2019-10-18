Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including playing earnings week, FAANG audit, bank stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer takes a look at the week ahead for earnings, which includes a deluge of reports on Tuesday and Wednesday. The "Mad Money" host says it's time to revamp the FAANG group and swap one company for another tech giant. Later in the show, Cramer makes recommendations for financial stocks.

Earnings overload

has a jam-packed week full of earnings reports circled on his calendar for the trading week starting Monday, October 21. Questions abound whether economic weakness and trade worries will continue to spook investors, although consumer-based companies are given a pass, the "Mad Money" host said Friday. "Next week is tough to game: too many companies, too many variables. It might just be worth it to sit on your hands throughout the week: no buys, unless we see something truly game-changing from China," he said. "Otherwise, at this point in earnings season, you should simply try to stop, look and listen" and do your homework.

FAANG shakeup

Time to retire FAANG? Cramer, who enjoys putting acronyms to good use, is now on the prowl for a new play on words to redefine the group of big technology stocks. Though he did not invent the FAANG acronym, the host popularized the term that encompasses the internet stocks of , , , Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet. Now he is calling for another giant in tech to displace the streaming platform from the bunch. "I say we replace Netflix with the far less episodic Microsoft, but if we do that, well, you know we've got some difficult choices to make," Cramer said. "I need a new acronym."

Waiting to turn positive on Wells Fargo

After a bank earnings blitz this week, Cramer broke down the performances in the major institutions of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. He gave his blessings to invest in each of the stocks except the latter, which he called the "perennial whipping boy" of the group. "As for Wells, why don't we wait and see ... what Charlie [Scharf] can do" once he takes over as CEO next week, the host said, "and if he tells a good story, I might have to change my mind and tell you to buy this once best-of-breed national bank."

