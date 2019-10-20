Gen Xers are the forgotten financial superheroes

People in Gen X, the forgotten generation, require a great deal of financial strength and resolve to handle being "sandwiched" between several generations.

Gen Xers, rightfully, suffer from middle child syndrome. The two older living generational cohorts, baby boomers and the Silent Generation, generally are lauded for being financially responsible and mature. The three younger generations — millennials, Gen Z and now Gen Alpha, born after 2010 — are often portrayed as the wayward trendsetters of the future.

The truth is that Gen Xers hold significant power and influence despite their position as the smallest and most overlooked generation. Cerulli Associates says Gen Xers will be the primary beneficiaries of the $48 trillion in wealth expected to transfer from boomers over the next 25 years.

As a Gen Xer myself and a certified financial planner, I recognize the importance of my generation as wealth receivers and, ultimately, wealth protectors. We need to develop the financial acumen and mental resolve to defy the statistic that wealth rarely lasts for three generations.

As Gen Xers prepare to receive wealth, we assume the weight of providing emotional support, guidance and physical presence to aging parents, while also trying to live our lives and raise children and even grandchildren. These caregiving demands can fuel anxiety and alter work productivity, often resulting in missed promotions, delayed raises and strained marriages.

These situations impact Gen Xers' largest assets: human capital and the economic strength of two-income households. Common household dynamics — such as blended families, commuting spouses and mental health concerns that span from dementia (parents) to depression (children) — also compound the economic fragility experienced by Gen Xers.

Not only do Gen Xers manage family relationships — which requires us to magically stretch our time, energy and finances — but we also find ourselves sandwiched between very distinct views on workforce engagement. Our parents rarely changed jobs and exuded confidence that Social Security and their pensions would finance their retirements. Our children resist traditional work environments, delay "adulting," remain on our payroll, stay in our homes and drive our cars. So how do we deal with these two dynamics?