7 in 10 Americans have cried over money. Here's what to do if you're one of them

You've heard that you shouldn't cry over spilled milk. But what about money?
A new study from CompareCards.com found that about 7 in 10 Americans have shed tears about their finances.
Debt is the biggest source of stress, according to the survey, with 31% saying household debt caused them to shed tears, and 20% saying credit card debt made them cry.
Other sources of worry include unemployment, for 15% of those surveyed; cost of living issues, such as meeting rent or mortgage payments, 14%; and tight budgets, 14%.
The online survey was conducted in September and included 1,004 Americans.
"Even in generally good economic times, there's an awful lot of people who have debt," said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards. "Anyone who's ever had debt knows that when you feel like you can't get rid of it, it can be an overwhelming feeling.
"It's understandable that it would drive people to tears," he said.
Consumer debt hit a record $4 trillion earlier this year, according to the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, total student debt has swelled to more than $1.5 trillion.
The survey found that millennials, who have high student loan burdens, are more susceptible to getting emotional over money. Another source of financial stress for those 20- and 30-somethings is raising children.
Other debts that stress individuals out, according to the survey, include medical debt and personal loan debt. Respondents also reported shedding tears over their credit scores, taxes, identify theft, retirement and the stock market.
Notably, men and women differed in what financial circumstances they found most upsetting. Men said they cried over student loans and credit card and car debts. Meanwhile, women were upset by rent or mortgage payments and personal loans.
But not all tears were shed because of negative events. While about 75% of respondents said they had cried tears of sorrow, 29% said they shed happy tears. That could have been prompted by a financial windfall or gift.
If you are feeling overwhelmed financially, there are some steps you can take so that your money does not get the best of your emotions: