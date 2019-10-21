7 in 10 Americans have cried over money. Here's what to do if you're one of them

You've heard that you shouldn't cry over spilled milk. But what about money?

A new study from CompareCards.com found that about 7 in 10 Americans have shed tears about their finances.

Debt is the biggest source of stress, according to the survey, with 31% saying household debt caused them to shed tears, and 20% saying credit card debt made them cry.

Other sources of worry include unemployment, for 15% of those surveyed; cost of living issues, such as meeting rent or mortgage payments, 14%; and tight budgets, 14%.

The online survey was conducted in September and included 1,004 Americans.

"Even in generally good economic times, there's an awful lot of people who have debt," said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards. "Anyone who's ever had debt knows that when you feel like you can't get rid of it, it can be an overwhelming feeling.

"It's understandable that it would drive people to tears," he said.

Consumer debt hit a record $4 trillion earlier this year, according to the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, total student debt has swelled to more than $1.5 trillion.