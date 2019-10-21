Asia markets set to trade cautiously amid fresh uncertainties over Brexit

A pedestrian walks past an electronic stock board displaying a graph of the exchange rate of the yen against the U.S. dollar at a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.

Asia Pacific markets looked set to trade cautiously on Monday as Brexit developments over the weekend created further uncertainty over the United Kingdom's impending departure from the European Union.

Nikkei futures pointed to a flat open in Japan. Australia's ASX 200 dipped 0.34% in early trade, with most sectors declining.

The British pound changed hands at $1.2891, falling from an earlier level around $1.2958.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was thwarted by a cross-party group of politicians in Parliament who voted to postpone the "meaningful vote" on his new Brexit deal. That forced Johnson to ask Brussels for an extension to the current October 31 departure deadline, but EU leaders don't necessarily have to accept it.

This week the British government will present the full Withdrawal Agreement Bill to try and pass it through both the upper and lower houses of Parliament. A decisive vote by lawmakers would likely come later in the week.