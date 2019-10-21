Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow gained 57.44 points, or 0.21% to close at 26,827.64. The S&P 500 climbed 0.69% to 3,006.72. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.91% higher at 8,162.99. The major averages got a boost following positive comments on the U.S.-China trade front while investors hoped the earnings season can keep its early momentum going.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said over the weekend that China and the U.S. were making "substantial progress" in trade talks. Those comments came after questions arose last week over how far along both countries were on trade. Meanwhile, investors bet again on Monday that companies could continue to report better-than-expected earnings. The earnings season got off to a strong start last week, lifting investor sentiment and bringing the S&P 500 closer to an all-time high.
Apple shares rose 1.73% and hit a record high after an analyst at Raymond James hiked his price target on the stock. Boeing, meanwhile, dropped 3.76% after a Credit Suisse analyst downgraded the aerospace giant to neutral from outperform.
The corporate earnings season takes center stage once again on Tuesday, with Dow members P&G and McDonald's among the companies scheduled to report. Read more here.