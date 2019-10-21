Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 57 points

The Dow gained 57.44 points, or 0.21% to close at 26,827.64. The S&P 500 climbed 0.69% to 3,006.72. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.91% higher at 8,162.99. The major averages got a boost following positive comments on the U.S.-China trade front while investors hoped the earnings season can keep its early momentum going.

Chinese Vice Premier: 'substantial progress' being made

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said over the weekend that China and the U.S. were making "substantial progress" in trade talks. Those comments came after questions arose last week over how far along both countries were on trade. Meanwhile, investors bet again on Monday that companies could continue to report better-than-expected earnings. The earnings season got off to a strong start last week, lifting investor sentiment and bringing the S&P 500 closer to an all-time high.

Apple hits record, Boeing takes a hit

Apple shares rose 1.73% and hit a record high after an analyst at Raymond James hiked his price target on the stock. Boeing, meanwhile, dropped 3.76% after a Credit Suisse analyst downgraded the aerospace giant to neutral from outperform.

What happens next?