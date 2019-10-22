Boeing replaces head of commercial airplane unit amid 737 Max crisis

The head of Boeing's commercial airplane unit is leaving the company, the company said Tuesday, as the manufacturer scrambles to convince regulators to allow its 737 Max plane back in service after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Kevin McAllister is the most senior executive to leave in the wake of the crashes. The commercial airplane division has been immersed in a crisis for nearly a year following the first crash of one of the 737 Max planes.

Another 737 Max crashed less than five months later, prompting a worldwide grounding of Boeing's best-selling aircraft.

McAllister will be replaced by Stan Deal, a three-decade Boeing employee who most recently led its global services business.