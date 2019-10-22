Sheryl Sandberg declines to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president, but hints at support

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg opened up, just a bit, Tuesday about her 2020 political views at Vanity Fair's New Establishment Summit.

In an interview with Katie Couric, Sandberg declined multiple times to put her support behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but acknowledged she is likely to support the Democratic nominee and would like her kids to see a woman president.

"I imagine I will support a Democratic nominee," Sandberg told Couric. "I have spoken for many years about my desire for my daughter and yours to see a woman as president."

Warren has been perhaps the most vocal critic of Facebook among the 2020 Democratic candidates. Earlier this month, the senator accused Facebook of quietly changing its policy to allow misleading and false political ads on the platform following a meeting between Zuckerberg and President Trump.

In the weeks since then, Warren has announced that her campaign will not accept contributions over $200 from executives at Big Tech companies, large banks, private equity firms or hedge funds. Warren also slammed Zuckerberg's speech on free expression last week, saying it "shows how little he learned from 2016."

The battle of rhetoric heated up earlier this month, when leaked audio from a July meeting at Facebook revealed Zuckerberg blasted Warren's plans to break up big tech companies if she becomes president.

"...look, at the end of the day, if someone's going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight," Zuckerberg said, according to the leaked audio.

Asked Tuesday to elaborate on what Zuckerberg meant by that, Sandberg said, "we'll have to see."