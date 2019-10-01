Zuckerberg blasts Elizabeth Warren in new leaked audio from internal meetings

Charles Schwab said on Tuesday that it is ending commissions for online trading in U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options.Marketsread more
Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.All-America Economic Surveyread more
Bernie Sanders' $25.3 million haul in the third quarter is the biggest for a Democratic presidential candidate so far in the 2020 primary.2020 Electionsread more
Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.China Politicsread more
In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.Technologyread more
Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also creating "beachheads" within a company meant...Technologyread more
The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.Market Insiderread more
GoPro announced two new cameras on Tuesday including the HERO8 Black and the HERO MAX, in addition to three new camera accessories.Technologyread more
Apple's chart suggests the stock could be headed for a near-term drop, says Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.Trading Nationread more
Credit Suisse on Tuesday revealed the findings of an internal investigation into a plot to spy on a former top executive.Banksread more
Ford has agreed to sell 51% of its business operations in India to Mahindra as part of a $275 million joint venture that will develop, market and distribute Ford brand...Autosread more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the company's challenges in two hours of leaked audio from internal meetings published in part by The Verge on Tuesday.
The audio from two July Q&A meetings with employees provides a glance into Zuckerberg's thoughts on key issues facing his company while not under the spotlight of press cameras or a congressional hearing. He also blasted Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plans to break up Big Tech companies if she becomes president.
The meetings took place after the Federal Trade Commission's $5 billion settlement with the company over privacy concerns, according to The Verge — a deal that included a release from liability for executives from its previous consent decree and which ultimately sent Facebook shares up.
While Zuckerberg's answers at the employee Q&A meetings come off as more casual and sometimes jocular takes on his public remarks, the fact that two hours of internal dealings leaked to the press is significant. Over the past year and a half since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has had to do damage control, both inside and outside of the company. Current and former employees have previously expressed gripes with Facebook's culture, with some telling CNBC earlier this year that it's like a "cult."
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The recordings open a window into Zuckerberg's thinking on hypotheticals that he might not usually entertain publicly. In one of the July meetings, for example, Zuckerberg told employees that if Warren, D-Mass., becomes president, "then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge," referring to Warren's stated plan to break up Big Tech companies including Facebook.
"But look, at the end of the day, if someone's going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight," Zuckerberg said.
Zuckerberg also addressed employee questions on his decision-making in the recordings released by The Verge. He explained to employees why he has refused to testify in front of some foreign governments, saying "it just doesn't really make sense for me to go to hearings in every single country that wants to have me show up." He also answered questions about the reported poor workplace quality for Facebook's contracted content moderators previously exposed by The Verge, calling the reports "a little overdramatic" but saying it's "a really important thing" to make sure workers receive "the mental health support that they need."
Facebook isn't the only company that has had internal recordings of its meetings leaked to the press. CNBC has previously reported on leaked audio from all-hands meetings with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. At a November meeting, Bezos similarly addressed antitrust concerns in front of his employees, saying, "It's reasonable for large institutions of any kind, whether it be companies or governments, to be scrutinized," according to the recording heard by CNBC.
Read the transcript of the Facebook recordings on The Verge.
WATCH: How Facebook makes money by targeting ads directly to you