Yuan set to stay above 7 even if the US and China hammer out a trade deal

The yuan will continue trading above 7-per-dollar even if the United States and China manage to ink a partial deal, experts say.

The Chinese currency, also known as the renminbi, has eased in recent months as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing intensified.

"The yuan will be stuck in a narrow range until we know for certain that Phase 1 of the trade deal is signed," Stuart Oakley, global head of flow foreign exchange at Nomura, told CNBC by email.

Earlier this month, the U.S. and China appeared to have reached some common ground during high-level trade negotiations in Washington. A partial trade deal is currently being worked out between the two countries.

"I'd estimate that range to be 0.50% either side of 7.0750 up until 16th Nov — with a slight bias to the downside," he said, referring to next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting which will be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The currency pair will likely head toward 7.00 if the two sides are able to sign an agreement in Chile, he added.

For its part, the U.S. last week held off from raising tariffs from 25% to 30% on $250 billion worth of Chinese products.

According to U.S. officials, the new tariffs would go into effect if no agreement is in place before the next deadline on Dec. 15. Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network on Monday that he sees the possibility of the December tariff hikes being taken off the board if trade talks go well.