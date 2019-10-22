'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer debuts during Monday Night Football

After months of waiting, the official trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" debuted on Monday night.
The trailer opens with Rey running through a forest, wielding Luke's now-mended blue lightsaber as well as other previously unseen footage from the upcoming final installment in the Skywalker Saga due to theaters on Dec. 20.
"People keep telling me they know me," Rey says in a voice over. "No one does."
The trailer, which dropped during the Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, showcased a growing resistance, with Leia Organa and Lando Calrissian at the helm.
Interspersed are shots of Rey and villain Kylo Ren as well as an ominous sound clip of Emperor Palpatine, who has lent his voice to each of the previous teaser trailers.
"Long have I waited and now you're coming together," he says. The character was thought to be dead at the end of "Return of the Jedi," a film that came out in the '80s.
Scenes of a massive space battle, a confrontation between Rey and Kylo Ren as well as a touching moment between the core group and droid 3-CPO rounds out the trailer.
Luke Skywalker's voice says "Confronting fear is the destiny of the Jedi."
The two minute trailer ends with a close up of Rey, lightsaber in hand, with Luke's voice echoing, "The Force will be with you," followed with Leia saying "Always."
Even before the trailer was released, tickets were available for purchase through digital ticketing companies and on movie theater websites.
"The Rise of Skywalker" sold 45% more tickets during its first hour of presales on Atom Tickets than "Avengers: Endgame" did during its first hour earlier this year.
"The Rise of Skywalker" is the last in the nine-film "Star Wars" saga centered around the Skywalkers. Not much has been revealed about the plot of the film prior to Monday night, only that some time has passed between the second and third installments in the most recent trilogy.
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, and Oscar Isaac have returned to reprise their roles as Rey, Finn, Rose and Poe, members of the resistance. Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson also return as Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo and General Armitage Hux, leaders of the First Order.
Joonas Suotamo, who took over the role of Chewbacca from Peter Mayhew for the last four "Star Wars" films, will also be featured in the film. Naomi Ackie will take on the role of newcomer Jannah and Keri Russell as Zorii Bliss, an old "friend" of Poe's. Billy Dee Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in the film.
The late Carrie Fisher is also set to star in "Rise of Skywalker." Unused footage from "The Force Awakens" has been repurposed to give her character Leia Organa more scenes within the film. Director J.J. Abrams said that CGI was never an option for extending her presence in the film.
Tickets for the film also went on sale Monday night. Notably, a huge influx of ticket seekers for "The Force Awakens" in 2015 crashed several major theater websites, including Fandango, ArcLight and AMC Theaters.