'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer debuts during Monday Night Football

John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" coming to theaters Dec. 20th, 2019.

After months of waiting, the official trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" debuted on Monday night.

The trailer opens with Rey running through a forest, wielding Luke's now-mended blue lightsaber as well as other previously unseen footage from the upcoming final installment in the Skywalker Saga due to theaters on Dec. 20.

"People keep telling me they know me," Rey says in a voice over. "No one does."

The trailer, which dropped during the Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, showcased a growing resistance, with Leia Organa and Lando Calrissian at the helm.

Interspersed are shots of Rey and villain Kylo Ren as well as an ominous sound clip of Emperor Palpatine, who has lent his voice to each of the previous teaser trailers.

"Long have I waited and now you're coming together," he says. The character was thought to be dead at the end of "Return of the Jedi," a film that came out in the '80s.

Scenes of a massive space battle, a confrontation between Rey and Kylo Ren as well as a touching moment between the core group and droid 3-CPO rounds out the trailer.

Luke Skywalker's voice says "Confronting fear is the destiny of the Jedi."

The two minute trailer ends with a close up of Rey, lightsaber in hand, with Luke's voice echoing, "The Force will be with you," followed with Leia saying "Always."