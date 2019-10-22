Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snap, Texas Instruments, Chipotle and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Snap tanked as much as 15% during extended trade despite the company posting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and user metrics. The maker of Snapchat posted a loss of 4 cents per share, which was better than the 5 cent loss per share Wall Street expected. Revenue came in at $446 million, compared to the $435 million in revenue analysts forecast, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Snap reported 210 million daily active users with an average revenue of $2.12 per user, while Wall Street estimated 207 million daily active users and $2.10 in revenue per user, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Chipotle rose more than 3% after the company posted a third-quarter earnings beat before falling back to 2% below the close price. The fast-casual giant reported earnings of $3.82 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $3.22 and revenue of $1.38 billion, according to Refinitiv. Same-store sales also topped expectations, rising 11% as Wall Street anticipated a 9.3% increase.

Texas Instruments shares tanked 11% after the company posted weak fourth-quarter guidance and fell short of revenue expectations for its third quarter. The chipmaker reported revenue of $3.77 billion, compared to the $3.82 billion in revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv. Texas Instruments posted GAAP earnings of $1.49 per share, which includes a 9 cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance.

Shares of other chip-makers similarly took a hit. AMD, NVIDIA and Intel all sunk about 2% after the bell.

Nike shares declined 1%, bounced back briefly and then settled just below its closing price after the company announced that Jon Donahoe will take the helm as president and CEO of the shoemaker in January 2020. At that time, former CEO Mark Parker will step down and serve as executive chairman and continue to lead the company's board, Nike said in a press release. Donahoe currently serves as president and CEO of ServiceNow, and also had stints leading PayPal and eBay.

ServiceNow's shares more than 15% after the cloud-computing company separately announced that former SAP CEO Bill McDermott will take over as their CEO. McDermott stepped down as CEO of SAP earlier in October.

iRobot shares rose briefly and then plummeted more than 19% after the company announced third-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. The Roomba maker earned $1.24 per share, far exceeding Wall Street's expectation of 52 cents per share. Revenue came in at $289 million, also exceeding the $259 million analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

iRobot said it rolled back prices after hiking them in July, and that a large fourth-quarter shipment "to a major U.S. retailer" was moved up to the third quarter.

Shares of Six Flags slumped nearly 6% after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The theme park operator reported earnings of $2.11 per share on revenue of $621 million, while analysts expected an EPS of $2.31 EPS and revenue of $644 million, according to Refinitiv.

Whirlpool shares dropped more than 5% after the bell following the company's mixed third-quarter earnings and lowered full-year guidance for 2019. The home appliance manufacturer reported earnings of $3.97 per share, while Wall Street expected earnings of $3.89 per share. Revenue came in at $5.09 billion, falling short of the $5.13 billion expected, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Skechers briefly slipped about 13% before settling right around its closing price after the company reported mixed third-quarter earnings. The shoemaker posted earnings of 67 cents per share, falling short of the 70 cent EPS analysts expected. Revenue came in at $1.35 billion, just over the $1.34 billion expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Skechers' same-store sales increased by 7.7, while international sales increased by 9.9%.