Bill would make for-profit colleges ineligible for federal student loans

For-profit colleges have been criticized for depriving their students of a quality education and burying them in debt. Now, some Democrats hope to cut the schools off from federal funding. A bill introduced this month by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, dubbed the "Students Not Profits Act of 2019," would ban the U.S. Department of Education from sending its federal grants and loans to for-profit colleges. "It's time for taxpayers to stop subsidizing the institutions that put hardworking students through this heartbreaking mess," Jaypal said in a statement.

"I wanted to get into a field I enjoyed,” said Brandon Schultz, 38. “The Art Institute of Pittsburgh – it sounded fancy.” Source: Brandon Schultz