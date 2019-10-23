Hong Kong protesters crash NBA opening night party

Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters crashed the NBA's opening night party on Tuesday handing out thousands of black t-shirts as the Toronto Raptors prepared to begin the defense of their championship title against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the Raptors gifted the opening night crowd with t-shirts with a gold Raptor and replica championship rings, outside Scotiabank Arena the protesters were giving away black t-shirts with the message "The North Stand With Hong Kong" in bright yellow across the front.

The North reference was a play on the Toronto Raptors slogan "We the North" that is used to market the team.

One volunteer, wearing a black surgical mask and who did not want to be named, said the Toronto group raised close to $34,000 through a GoFundMe page to print 7,000 t-shirts.