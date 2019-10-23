Microsoft President Brad Smith just gave $125,000 to Nancy Pelosi's fundraising committee

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ramps up the Trump impeachment investigation, she has a major supporter in the tech industry helping finance her future efforts.

Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, contributed $125,000 last month to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, according to recently released filings by the Federal Election Commission. The Pelosi-led fund is a big contributor to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and also helps finance Pelosi's own campaign and political action committee.

Pelosi, who was first elected to Congress in 1987, announced a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump a month ago and has been racking up donations for her party. Her fund has raised $11.1 million this year, and in September pulled in $259,100 from both Stewart and Lynda Resnick, whose company owns POM Wonderful and Fiji Water, and the same amount from Deborah Simon, whose family started the Simon Property Group.

Smith was the fund's seventh-biggest contributor in the quarter, according to the FEC website. It's by far the biggest check he's written for a politician or campaign this year. His financial support for Pelosi came just as he was releasing his book, "Tools and Weapons: The Promise and the Peril of the Digital Age," about the powers and perils of technology and the government's role in stepping in when necessary.

Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment.