Trump says Turkish cease-fire in Syria is 'permanent,' and he will lift sanctions

US President Donald Trump speaks about Syria, next to US Vice President Mike Pence(L) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo(R) in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington, DC, October 23, 2019.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is lifting U.S. sanctions on Turkey imposed after the country invaded northern Syria earlier this month, saying Turkey guaranteed that the temporary cease-fire in the area will be "permanent."

"The sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we are not happy with," Trump said at the White House.

He said that the brief cease-fire announced on Thursday will "indeed be permanent," though he noted that "you would also define the word permanent in that part of the world as somewhat questionable, we all understand that, but I do believe it will be permanent."

"Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand," Trump said.

Trump used the address to fire back against criticism, leveled even by members of his own party, that slammed his decision to pull American forces out of northern Syria as a major geopolitical misstep that would abandon U.S. allies and deliver territory and influence to regional foes.

"The same people that I watched and read giving me and the United States advice were the people that I have been watching and reading for many years. They are the people who got us into the Middle East mess, but never had the vision or the courage to get us out," Trump said. "They just talk."

He said that the announcement of a permanent cease-fire "validates our course of action with Turkey that only a couple of weeks ago was scorned."

The president's comments came hours after after Russian troops advanced toward northern Syria in order to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the area. The Russian troops will help patrol the border area on the Syrian side of the Turkish-Syrian border, according to Russian state media.