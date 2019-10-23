Trump to nominate Houston doctor to replace acting FDA chief Ned Sharpless, WSJ says

The outside of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters is seen in White Oak, Md., on Monday, November 9, 2015.

President Donald Trump will nominate Stephen Hahn, a radiation oncologist at Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, to replace acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Sharpless, the former director of the National Cancer Institute, was thought to be one of the top candidates to be nominated by Trump for the post of permanent chief of the Food and Drug Administration. Sharpless took over the lead FDA role in April after Scott Gottlieb resigned to spend more time with his family.

However, the Journal reported last month that Hahn, a 59-year-old senior executive and board-certified in medical oncology and radiation oncology, emerged as the leading candidate.

The White House and FDA did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.