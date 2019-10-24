Financial satisfaction in the U.S. dips again, according to a key benchmark

A long-running index shows that financial happiness in the U.S. is slipping, despite continued economic strength. The American Institute of CPA's quarterly Personal Financial Satisfaction Index, released Thursday, shows a 3.6% decline from the previous reading — which also had posted a slight dip. At the same time, however, the latest reading of 37.3 remains near the all-time high of 38.8 that was reached in the first three months of 2019. "Economic fundamentals haven't really deteriorated that much, but when people see a lot of negative news, it affects their psyche," said Michael Landsberg, a CPA and member of the AICPA Personal Financial Planning Executive Committee.

sturti | Getty Images

In simple terms, the index is a combination of two opposing groups of data: "pleasure" indicators that measure the growth of assets and opportunities, and "pain" points that measure their erosion. The latest reading showed a 2.2% dip on the pleasure side, which outweighed a slight improvement (0.8%) on the pain side that came from a reduction in inflationary pressure. The index was pushed lower due largely to a decline in the economic outlook portion of the calculus, which captures the expectations of CPA executives. About 42% express optimism about the U.S. economy's outlook over the next 12 months, down from 57% — which is where it had been for the previous three quarters. In early 2018, it reached 79%.

The economy has continued chugging away for 10 years — making it the longest-running economic expansion in U.S. history. And while growth is anticipated to be lower this year at 2.1% — down from 3% in 2018 — with continued slowing expected in 2020 and 2021, Landsberg said there are no immediate red flags. For instance, unemployment remains near historic lows at 3.5%, and job openings continue to exceed the number of job seekers. The stock market, while volatile, also is up for the year, with the S&P 500 index posting a 19.9% gain through Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial average, likewise, is up 15% for the year.

Three mistakes to avoid during Medicare open enrollment "There's some noise out there, but overall, I think people are still more content than they've been at some points," Landsberg said. In fact, the current index reading of 37.3 is nearly 5 points higher than the 32.8 it posted a year ago. The lowest reading on the index was in 2011, when it hit negative 41.35. Before that, it had peaked in the third quarter of 2007. At that point, the largest contributor to the pleasure side of the equation was home equity, which tanked when housing prices slid, delinquencies surged and the Great Recession gripped the country.

