Ford unveiling 'Mustang-inspired' all-electric SUV in November

DETROIT – Ford Motor will unveil its "Mustang-inspired" all-electric SUV next month, marking the resurrection of the company's efforts for zero-emission vehicles as the auto industry invests billions in the emerging technologies.

The "performance SUV," according to Ford, will be available in U.S. and European dealerships next fall. The automaker said ordering for the vehicle will start in conjunction with the SUV's unveiling during a private event on on Nov. 17, days ahead of its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

A company spokesman declined to comment on details about the vehicle, which is expected to be called the "Mach E," ahead of its debut.

The SUV is the first of what is expected to be an onslaught of all-electric vehicles under a plan for the company to invest $11.5 billion in all-electric and hybrid vehicles through 2022. The concentration on all-electric and hybrid vehicles comes amid an $11 billion restructuring plan announced by Ford CEO Jim Hackett in July 2018.