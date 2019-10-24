Ford unveiling 'Mustang-inspired' all-electric SUV in November

DETROIT – Ford Motor will unveil its "Mustang-inspired" all-electric SUV next month, marking the resurrection of the company's efforts for zero-emission vehicles as the auto industry invests billions in the emerging technologies.
The "performance SUV," according to Ford, will be available in U.S. and European dealerships next fall. The automaker said ordering for the vehicle will start in conjunction with the SUV's unveiling during a private event on on Nov. 17, days ahead of its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
A company spokesman declined to comment on details about the vehicle, which is expected to be called the "Mach E," ahead of its debut.
The SUV is the first of what is expected to be an onslaught of all-electric vehicles under a plan for the company to invest $11.5 billion in all-electric and hybrid vehicles through 2022. The concentration on all-electric and hybrid vehicles comes amid an $11 billion restructuring plan announced by Ford CEO Jim Hackett in July 2018.
The push for vehicles with alternative powertrains comes nearly a decade after the company introduced an all-electric version of the Ford Focus, which produced lackluster sales and was viewed as a compliance vehicle to meet California mandates.
Ahead of the Mustang-inspired SUVs debut, Ford started an educational campaign touting the performance and benefits of all-electric vehicles, including instantaneous acceleration and handling. The company also recently announced its all-electric vehicle customers will have access to more than 12,000 public charging stations in North America.
Consumer acceptance and charging infrastructure are viewed as two of the largest issues holding all-electric vehicles back.