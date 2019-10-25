European stocks set for a cautious open as UK lawmakers mull fresh elections

European stocks were seen opening flat on Friday after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to push for a fresh general election in December, while corporate earnings season remains in focus.

The FTSE 100 was seen inching around 5 points higher to 7,333, the DAX looked set to tick around 4 points lower to 12,868 and the CAC 40 was expected to open around 3 points higher at 5,687, according to IG data.

European Union member states are in the process of discussing the length of a proposed extension to the U.K.'s October 31 deadline for leaving the EU, with most states understood to favor a three-month delay with an option to leave earlier if Johnson's new Withdrawal Agreement Bill is ratified by British parliament.

The prime minister meanwhile has offered to give British lawmakers more time to debate his deal if they back a general election on December 12, with Members of Parliament set to vote Monday on a motion to send the U.K. to the polls again.

Asian stocks were also a mixed bag on Friday as investors searched for guidance regarding both Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war.

Earnings season remains in focus after Thursday's gains on the back of strong third-quarter numbers from several German powerhouses.

British lender Barclays is set to report before the bell Friday after Belgian brewer AB InBev posted flat third-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization).