House subpoenas White House budget officials, State Department advisor in impeachment probe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on October 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Democrats will not hold a vote to authorize impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Also pictured is House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

House Democrats sent subpoenas on Friday to two White House budget officials and a State Department official as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The subpoenas were issued by the chairs of the three committees leading the inquiry into whether Trump abused his power in his dealings with Ukraine. They call for the officials to be deposed behind closed doors in early November.

The budget officials include Office of Management and Budget acting director Russell Vought and associate director Michael Duffey, who oversees national security programs. The State Department official is Ulrich Brechbuhl.

The Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees had previously requested that each of the officials appear for interviews voluntarily. The officials declined to do so.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.