White House tells House Democrats it will not participate in Trump impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump responds to questions about the U.S. House impeachment investigation during a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2019.

The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to "baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process."

"You have designed and implemented your inquiry in a manner that violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process," White House counsel Pat Cipollone said in an eight-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel.

Read the full letter here or scroll down.

"Put simply, you seek to overturn the results of the 2016 election and deprive the American people of the President they have freely chosen," Cipollone added.

He also accused the Democratic leaders of viewing the impeachment inquiry as "a strategy to influence the next election" in 2020. "Your highly partisan and unconstitutional effort threatens grave and lasting damage to our democratic institutions, to our system of free elections, and to the American people," Cipollone wrote.

Dozens of Democrats were spurred to support an impeachment inquiry after learning of damning allegations in a whistleblower's complaint, which accused Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.

That complaint focused mainly on Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, a partial transcript of which was released by the White House late last month. In that call, Trump asked Ukraine to "look into" unsubstantiated corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden — a frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary — and his son, Hunter.