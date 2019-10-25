Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including next week's earnings, American Airlines CEO, Honeywell spinoff

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said the slate of earnings reports he saw this week gave him a positive feeling about the week ahead. He breaks down what quarterly reports he'll have his eye on. The "Mad Money" host also sits down with American Airlines CEO Doug Parker to find out how the company is moving forward with a cloud still hanging over Boeing's 737 Max airplane. Later in the show Cramer assesses the results of Honeywell's spinoff of its auto parts and connected-home businesses, a year later.

On the horizon: Another week of earnings reports deluge

Boeing owes American Airlines, CEO Doug Parker says

Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines Adam Jeffery | CNBC

American Airlines is determined to make Boeing shareholders pay the price for flight disruptions caused by the airplane manufacturer's ongoing 737 Max dilemma, CEO Doug Parker told CNBC. One day after American Airlines reported mixed results in its third quarter, Parker doubled down on his belief that Boeing should be responsible for shortfalls related to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max jet model following two fatal crashes. American's fleet includes 24 of the jets, and the carrier was in line earlier this year to order 76 more from Boeing. "The reality is this: We've already borne all sorts of damages to our customers, to our team and to our shareholders," he said in an interview with Cramer. "Certainly the shareholder piece should be borne by the Boeing shareholders, not the American Airlines shareholders."

Winners and losers in Honeywell 2018 spinoff

Darius Adamczyk, CEO of Honeywell Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Company breakups can unlock value for shareholders, but not all spin-offs are created equal, Cramer said. Honeywell International spun off its auto parts division Garrett Motion and home systems business Resideo Technologies about a year ago, which allowed the manufacturer to focus on the more consistent aerospace, non-residential construction and industrial software markets. That move is paying off for Honeywell, the host said. "Honeywell's a very smart company, run by the brilliant Darius Adamczyk, and you don't want to buy what he's selling," the host said. "If he didn't want exposure to autos and climate control here, then maybe you shouldn't want it either."

Improving the economy by investing in women

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest. Adam Jeffery | CNBC

The world of financial services isn't as gender-inclusive as it should be, and Wall Street insider Sallie Krawcheck is trying to change that. The former Citigroup CFO is trying to catalyze a change with Ellevest, a digital investing and wealth management company that she co-founded. It was No. 45 this year on CNBC's Disruptor 50 List. "About the most powerful thing you can do to help a society and economy is get more money in the hands of women," Krawcheck told Cramer.

Cramer's lightning round