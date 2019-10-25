Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Verizon, Amazon, Intel, AT&T, Visa, Uber & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Verizon – Verizon reported a quarterly profit of $1.25 per share, a penny a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above Wall Street forecasts, helped by a greater-than-expected increase in postpaid subscribers.

VF Corp. – The apparel maker reported a quarterly profit of $1.26 per share, falling 5 cents a share short of estimates. Revenue was also less than analysts had expected, amid weaker demand for brands like North Face and Vans. The company reaffirmed its full-year forecast, however, and announced a 5 cent a share increase in its quarterly dividend to 48 cents per share.

Amazon.com – Amazon reported quarterly earnings of $4.23 per share, below the consensus estimate of $4.62. Revenue was above Wall Street expectations, however. The company reported its first year-over-year profit decline in more than two years, as it spent more on one-day shipping and other initiatives.

Intel – Intel beat estimates by 18 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.42 per share. The chip maker's revenue was also above forecasts and Intel raised its full-year revenue outlook amid strong demand, and it added $20 billion to its share buyback program.

AT&T – Chief Operating Office John Stankey told Reuters that the company's HBO Max service aims to reach about 80 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million in the U.S. He also said the service will be available for free to 10 million AT&T customers who are also HBO subscribers when it launches next spring.

Facebook – Facebook is launching a news service today to a limited test audience of 200,000 users. The Wall Street Journal reports that ABC, NBC, Fox, Conde Nast, and the Washington Post are among the outlets that have agreed to participate.

Gilead Sciences – Gilead came in a penny a share above estimates, with a quarterly profit of $1.75 per share. The drugmaker's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. Gilead reported lower-than-expected sales of its cancer treatment Yescarta.