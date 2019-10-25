Trump Organization explores selling lease rights for Washington hotel over ethics concerns, WSJ reports

The Trump Organization reportedly is exploring selling its lease rights for its Washington, D.C., hotel, in part due to ethics concerns related to President Donald Trump profiting from business there, which includes visits by officials of foreign governments.
The company is aiming to obtain more than $500 million for the lease rights to the Trump International Hotel, according to The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The 121-year-old building is located in the Old Post Office Building, located several blocks away from the White House.
The building is owned by the federal government, and is leased to the Trump Organization by the General Services Administration.
The hotel was opened shortly before Trump's election as president in 2016.
"Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options," Trump's son Eric Trump said in a statement to The Journal.
"People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell," said Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization with his older brother Donald Trump Jr.
News about a potential sale of the lease comes six days after President Trump abruptly reversed his plan to host next June's Group of 7 summit at his Miami golf resort.
That reversal came after days of criticism from Democrats that Trump would be improperly profiting from the G-7 gathering of leaders of economically elite nations if it was held at the Trump National Doral.
Trump's Washington hotel is a well-known gathering place for associates and supporters of the president, as well as lobbyists and officials from foreign governments.
The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia have sued Trump claiming that he violated the emoluments clause of the U.S Constitution by continuing to hold an interest in the hotel and by profiting from patronage of foreign countries.
That clause bars presidents from accepting foreign gifts without congressional permission.
That suit was tossed out by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in July, overruling a district court judge who had allowed the case to head toward trial.
But the full appeals court has agreed to considering whether the case can be resurrected. Oral arguments in that appeal are scheduled for December 12.
The internal watchdog of the General Services Administration last January said that the GSA had improperly "ignored" the emoluments clause when it allowed the Trump Organization to manage the hotel after Trump was elected president.
The GSA's inspector general, in a written report, said Trump's interest in the hotel raised a possible conflict with the emoluments clause that "might cause a breach of lease."
The Trump Organization company did not immediately return a request for comment from CNBC when asked about the possible sale of the leasing rights.
When CNBC phoned the hotel, an employee there said, "I would not be able to speak with you about that."
A call to JLL, the commercial real estate firm reportedly handling the sale, was not answered.
- Additional reporting by CNBC's Tucker Higgins