Consumer sentiment dips slightly at the end of October



Consumer sentiment hit 95.5 in October, just below the Street estimate of 96.



In September, consumer sentiment rose to 93.2, a major rebound from August when sentiment fell the most since 2012 amid an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.



Consumers surveyed by the University of Michigan have repeatedly expressed concern about trade tensions between the economic powers, which have resulted in billions of dollars in tariffs on consumer goods.



After months of escalation, President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he had reached an agreement in principle with China on a phase-one trade deal. The details, however, still have to be hammered out.



The White House suspended a planned tariff hike on $250 billion worth of goods in the wake of progress in trade negotiations. However, a 15% tariff is still set to take effect on Dec. 15, right in the midst of the holiday shopping season.

