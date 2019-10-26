UAW takes its fight to Ford and Fiat Chrysler after deal with GM

DETROIT – The approval of a new four-year contract between the United Auto Workers and General Motors on Friday ended a 40-day strike against the automaker, but the union's battles are far from over.

The UAW will use the GM deal as a "pattern" for negotiations with Ford Motor and then Fiat Chrysler, however there are no guarantees that the wins and losses from the talks with GM will carry over to its crosstown rivals.

GM struck a cash-rich deal that pays a mix of one-time bonuses to union members as the company pushed to close four U.S. facilities and maintain operational flexibility without significantly increasing its recurring fixed costs. Ford and Fiat Chrysler, which aren't expected to try and close any assembly plants, may push to lower costs elsewhere to better align the economics of their deals.

"It's expensive," Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research, said regarding the GM deal. "But they're also companies that have been doing fairly well … if anyone thought they were going to have lower labor costs, they were mistaken."

Many things will reset for negotiations with Ford and Fiat Chrysler, including the possibility of strikes and talks about company-specific issues around jobs, worker benefits and bonuses. Many major issues such as health care costs and pay traditionally are the same across the companies.

Under GM's deal, out-of-pocket health care costs remain unchanged at roughly 3% for workers, employees receive lump-sum bonuses or raises each year of the deal and a record $11,000 ratification bonuses -- something that isn't expected to be repeated at Ford or Fiat Chrysler. It also shortened the path for current employees to achieve top wages and created a system for temporary employees to become full-time workers after two years.

"There's a lot of lump-sum money involved," said Art Schwartz, president of Labor and Economics Associates and a longtime labor relations negotiator at GM. "It's a lot of cash but not anything that's going to really be built into the cost structure."

Spokespeople with Fiat Chrysler and Ford, which the union selected on Friday to negotiate with next, declined to comment directly on how the GM deal will impact their companies and talks.