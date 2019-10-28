Here's what every major analyst expects from Alphabet's earnings report after the bell

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during signing ceremony committing Google to help expand information technology education at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, October 3, 2019.

Alphabet will pick up where it left off after July's stellar second quarter earnings report if Wall Street analysts are to be believed. The company reports its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday and analysts told clients this week they expect the momentum to continue.

While regulation clouds may linger, analysts are looking to Google Cloud, Google Search, YouTube, and revenue growth to keep things going.

Alphabet shares are up over 4% this month.

Here's what every major analyst expects from Alphabet's earnings report: