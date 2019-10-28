Boris Johnson loses vote to hold UK election on December 12, says government will try again Tuesday

Lawmakers in the U.K. have rejected the government's request to hold a general election on December 12.

Under the rules, two-thirds of Parliament (434 MPs) were needed to approve the motion for it to pass, but got only 299 as opposition lawmakers declined the opportunity to take on Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the ballot box.

Johnson said the government will try again with a new route for a Dec 12 election in a vote on Tuesday, saying it was time to "get Brexit done."

"Later on this evening, the government will give notice of presentation for a short bill for an election on the 12th of December so we can finally get Brexit done," Johnson told Parliament.

The second-largest party in Parliament, Labour, and its leader Jeremy Corbyn had previously said they will not back an election unless the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is removed.

Going to the polls is viewed by the Conservative-led government as the best way to secure a strong-enough hold over Parliament that can, in turn, smooth the passage of its Brexit plan. Since 2017, the Conservative Party has needed the votes of Northern Ireland's DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) party to hold a slender House of Commons majority.

A consensus of polls suggests that the Conservatives would likely improve its position if a general election was held in the current political atmosphere.

Naturally, opposition lawmakers are therefore split as to whether an election is a good idea. Some claim the U.K. government will use a fresh mandate to force through a no deal, while others questioned the granting of a pre-Christmas election that Johnson looks well-placed to win.

Attention now turns to a separate plan which could see an election agreed for December 9. This would need a change to current law, allowing only a simple majority of MPs to secure a national vote.

Parliament's fourth-largest party, the Liberal Democrats, is reportedly considering working with the Conservative Party on the plan and some within the Scottish National Party (SNP) — Parliament's third-largest party — would also vote for it.