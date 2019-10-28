EU set to agree to a Brexit extension until January

The European Union is set to give the U.K. three more months to exit the bloc, according to a draft document seen by CNBC.

European ambassadors are due to meet Monday morning to discuss once again the U.K.'s request to have more time to prepare its departure. A draft document prepared ahead of that meeting, signed on October 27, shows that the EU is set to grant a third Brexit delay, "which ends at the latest on 31 January 2020."

"With a view to allowing for the finalisation of all steps necessary for the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the obtaining of the consent of the European Parliament, the European Council agrees to a further extension," the document says.

"It notes that the Withdrawal Agreement will enter into force on the first day of the month following the completion of the ratification procedures by the Parties during this period, which ends at the latest on 31 January 2020," the same document states.

The U.K. asked the EU earlier this month to be given until January 31 to leave the EU. A few days later, the U.K. Parliament voted in favor of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's revised Withdrawal Agreement, but said once again that it needed more time to approve all the necessary legislation.