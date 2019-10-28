HSBC CFO says to expect 'material action' against struggling business units

HSBC, Europe's largest bank, plans to restructure its loss-making businesses after the lender reported an 18% on-year drop in pre-tax profit for the third quarter, group CFO Ewen Stevenson said.

The bank is looking at ways to reshape its non-ring-fenced bank in the United Kingdom and its U.S. business, which, together account for just under a third of HSBC's capital, he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.

Ring-fencing is a rule that requires U.K. banks to separate their retail business from their riskier wholesale and investment banking business.

"Returns are very, very weak across both of those businesses. We need to get those returns up, we haven't yet sized what that means in terms of the restructuring," he said, adding the bank is also trying to reduce complexity in its group operating structure to achieve some efficiency savings.

"We'll come back to the market as part of our full-year results in February but, you should expect us to take some material action against those parts of our businesses," Stevenson said.

He declined to reveal if job cuts will be a part of the bank's restructuring plans. The Financial Times reported earlier this month that HSBC's cost-cutting drive could threaten up to 10,000 jobs. Stevenson told CNBC on Monday: "We are not going to speculate on job cuts."

Still, Stevenson previously told the Wall Street Journal in August that HSBC is planning to cut thousands of jobs targeted at senior roles — in a combination of layoffs and attrition— and is expected to shave up to 4% of wage costs.