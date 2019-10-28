Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Lululemon, Facebook & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Bank of America initiated the online media streaming company and said it had "superior" brand recognition.
"We view the stock as attractive for the following reasons: 1) The negative impact of new offerings from competitors is overestimated, in our view; 2) Strong platform rev growth should continue as advertisers shift ad budgets towards OTT; 3) Roku should continue to benefit from increasing consumer demand for affordable smart TVs, enabled by the Roku TV OS; 4) Roku continues to compete effectively against large streaming players due to superior brand recognition."
J.P. Morgan upgraded the airline and said it had "upside" potential.
"Meanwhile, JBLU – still far from a sell-side favorite – is now expected (by us) to limp across the $2.50 earnings line in 2020. Even when coupled with our second lowest target multiple, upside potential to our JBLU target price of $24 exceeds 25%, lifting our rating to Overweight."