Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Lululemon, Facebook & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America is initiating Roku as buy.
  • J.P. Morgan is upgrading JetBlue to overweight from neutral.
  • MKM  is upgrading Travelers Companies to buy from neutral.
  • Citi is downgrading American Eagle Outfitters to neutral from buy.
  • Citi is downgrading Lululemon to neutral from buy.
  • Citi is opening a negative catalyst watch on L Brands.
  • Stifel is raising its price target on Facebook to $205 from $180.
  • Jefferies is initiating Yum China as buy.
  • SunTrust is upgrading Fortune brands to buy from hold.
  • Bernstein is lowering its price target on Beyond Meat to$100 from $130.
  • Piper Jaffray is downgrading Estee Lauder to neutral from overweight.
People pass by a video sign display with the logo for Roku, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, that held it's IPO at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York, September 28, 2017.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Bank of America initiated Roku as 'buy'

Bank of America initiated the online media streaming company and said it had "superior" brand recognition.

"We view the stock as attractive for the following reasons: 1) The negative impact of new offerings from competitors is overestimated, in our view; 2) Strong platform rev growth should continue as advertisers shift ad budgets towards OTT; 3) Roku should continue to benefit from increasing consumer demand for affordable smart TVs, enabled by the Roku TV OS; 4) Roku continues to compete effectively against large streaming players due to superior brand recognition."

J.P. Morgan upgraded JetBlue to 'overweight' from 'neutral'

J.P. Morgan upgraded the airline and said it had "upside" potential.

"Meanwhile, JBLU – still far from a sell-side favorite – is now expected (by us) to limp across the $2.50 earnings line in 2020. Even when coupled with our second lowest target multiple, upside potential to our JBLU target price of $24 exceeds 25%, lifting our rating to Overweight."