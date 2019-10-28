Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow gained 132.66 points, or 0.49% to close at 27,090.72. The S&P 500 climbed 0.56% to end the day at 3,039.42. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1% to 8,325.99. Better-than-expected earnings and U.S.-China trade progress led to a banner day on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 broke above 3,027.98 on Monday, breaching a record high set July 26. The move to all-time highs came after strong earnings from companies such as AT&T and Spotify lifted investor sentiment. Stocks also got a boost after China's Commerce Ministry said Chinese and U.S. officials agreed to address issues at the trade war's core. This comes after U.S. and Chinese officials said they were " " some parts of a trade agreement.

The move to an S&P 500 record follows several attempts by the index to breach its previous all-time high. The broad index made got within striking distance of the record on multiple occasions in recent weeks. Several chart analysts think this move sets up the S&P 500 for further gains, but the market faces several hurdles including a Federal Reserve meeting later this week.