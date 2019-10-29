European stocks close lower as traders monitor earnings; UK moves toward December election

European stocks closed lower on Tuesday as traders monitored earnings and progress in U.S.-China trade discussions, while the U.K. looks set for a December election .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was provisionally down 0.2% at the closing bell, with telecoms stocks falling 1.8% to lead sector losses while construction and material stocks added 0.7%. Most sectors traded lower.

Market players are largely following corporate earnings. BP reported a 41% drop in third-quarter net profit on the back of weaker oil prices and weather impacts. The energy giant's shares ended the session 3.8% lower.

Meanwhile, offshore wind energy developer Orsted sank 7.4% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after lowering its long-term financial targets and announcing a cost-cutting program.

Finland's Stora Enso was down by 5% after the packaging firm reported lower-than-expected sales and operating profit.

At the top of the European blue-chip index, German health care company Fresenius added 4.6% following a third-quarter earnings beat on the back of strong sales of home dialysis treatments.

Elsewhere, shares of Swedbank dropped 3.2% following news that the Estonian financial regulator has opened a misdemeanor probe against the Swedish lender's Estonian subsidiary, Reuters reported.

Across the Atlantic, stocks on Wall Street were in mixed territory on Tuesday as investors monitored corporate earnings reports and anticipated a decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve later this week.