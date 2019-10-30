Ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos, who went to jail in Mueller probe, to run for Katie Hill's House seat

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos arrives at a closed-door hearing before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee October 25, 2018 at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

George Papadopoulos, a former campaign advisor for President Donald Trump, said he is running for the California House seat soon-to-be vacated by Rep. Katie Hill.

Papadopoulos, who was a foreign policy advisor for Trump during his 2016 campaign for president, served 12 days in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into links between the campaign and Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Papadopoulos became a key figure in the Mueller probe after the FBI learned of a meeting he had with a Russian intermediary who offered him "dirt" in the form of thousands of Hillary Clinton's emails.

Papadopoulos announced his candidacy on Oct. 29, and filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. He will run as a Republican in the swing district, California's 25th, which had been in Republican hands for 26 years before Hill flipped the seat in the 2018 midterm election as part of the Blue Wave that propelled Democrats to a House majority.

A campaign website on Tuesday asked supporters to "help fight back against Democrat corruption by joining George's campaign today," according to BuzzFeed. That website was no longer active on Wednesday.