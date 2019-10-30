Ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos, who went to jail in Mueller probe, to run for Katie Hill's House seat

George Papadopoulos, a former campaign advisor for President Donald Trump, said he is running for the California House seat soon-to-be vacated by Rep. Katie Hill.
Papadopoulos, who was a foreign policy advisor for Trump during his 2016 campaign for president, served 12 days in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into links between the campaign and Russia's interference in the 2016 election.
Papadopoulos became a key figure in the Mueller probe after the FBI learned of a meeting he had with a Russian intermediary who offered him "dirt" in the form of thousands of Hillary Clinton's emails.
Papadopoulos announced his candidacy on Oct. 29, and filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. He will run as a Republican in the swing district, California's 25th, which had been in Republican hands for 26 years before Hill flipped the seat in the 2018 midterm election as part of the Blue Wave that propelled Democrats to a House majority.
A campaign website on Tuesday asked supporters to "help fight back against Democrat corruption by joining George's campaign today," according to BuzzFeed. That website was no longer active on Wednesday.
Papadopoulos signaled his intention to run for the seat after the announcement of Hill's resignation, tweeting that "California's 25th congressional district is looking very tempting and wide open for the taking."
Hill said she would resign on Sunday following the announcement of a House Ethics Committee probe into sexual relationships she may have had with subordinate employees. Hill admitted to having a relationship with a female campaign staffer after a series of photos and texts were published by a conservative outlet. But Hill has denied having a sexual relationship with congressional staffer Graham Kelly, her legislative director. That relationship was also alluded to in the article. It is against House rules to have sexual relations with a subordinate congressional staff member.
Read more: Embattled Rep. Katie Hill's husband claims he got jobs at non-profit where she worked because of her "influence"
Papadopoulos will likely have company on the campaign trail. Steve Knight, the former two-term rep who held the seat until Hill won in the 2018 midterms, said he is seriously considering a run.
"Yes, I'm absolutely considering that," he told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Sunday. "Let's say I'm more than considering that." He will make a formal announcement "very quickly," he said.
Neither Papadopoulos nor Knight immediately responded to a CNBC request for comment.