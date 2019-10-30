Pentagon releases first images from US mission that led to ISIS leader's death

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Wednesday released the first images and videos of last week's U.S. military mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"The operation was exquisitely planned and executed," Marine Corps Gen. Ken McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said during a press briefing at the Pentagon.

"We are under no illusions that ISIS is going to go away because we killed Baghdadi. It will remain," said McKenzie, who oversaw the mission. "They will be dangerous, and we suspect that they will try some form of retribution attack, and we are postured and prepared for that."

Similarly, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Monday at the Pentagon that Baghdadi's death would send a forceful message to terrorists.

"Baghdadi's death will not rid the world of terrorism or end the ongoing conflict in Syria, but it will certainly send a message to those who question America's resolve and provide a warning to terrorists who think they can hide," Esper said.

McKenzie also offered an update on the dog injured in the mission, saying that the animal was exposed to live electrical cables but has since returned to duty. The dog, whose name and breed are classified, is a four-year veteran of the canine Special Operations Command program and has served 50 combat missions.