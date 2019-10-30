Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, Yum, Molson Coors, Garmin, Amgen & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

General Electric – General Electric reported quarterly profit of 15 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded forecasts and GE raised its full-year cash flow forecast.

Yum Brands – Yum earned an adjusted 80 cents per share for its latest quarter, 14 cents a share shy of consensus forecasts. Revenue also came in below estimates, hurt by a weaker-than-expected performance at its Pizza Hut and KFC units.

Anixter International – The software company agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $81 per share in cash. The total value of the deal is $3.8 billion including assumed debt, with the transaction expected to close by the end of 2020's first quarter.

Molson Coors – The beer brewer fell a penny a share short of estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.48 per share. Revenue also came in short of forecasts and Molson Coors announced a restructuring that will slash up to 500 jobs.

Garmin – The GPS and fitness device maker earned $1.19 per share for its latest quarter, well above the 95 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also topped forecasts. Garmin saw better-than-expected results in all its units, as well as higher-than-expected profit margins.

Tupperware – Tupperware earned an adjusted 43 cents per share, well short of the 62 cents a share consensus estimate. The housewares maker's revenue also came in short of forecasts. The company said it was experiencing challenging trends in markets like the U.S., China, Canada, and Brazil. Tupperware also cut its full-year earnings outlook.

Johnson & Johnson – J&J said its testing found no asbestos in its Johnson's Baby Powder. That testing included a single bottle that the Food and Drug Administration had said contained trace amounts of asbestos, prompting J&J to recall a lot of 33,000 bottles earlier this month.

Fiat Chrysler – Fiat Chrysler said it was in talks about a possible merger with Peugeot maker PSA that could create a combined company worth about $50 billion. Fiat Chrysler had abandoned talks earlier this year to merge with France's Renault.

Amgen – Amgen reported quarterly profit of $3.66 per share, 13 cents a share above estimates. The biotech company's revenue also beat forecasts and Amgen raised its full-year guidance amid strong sales of its biosimilar drugs.

Electronic Arts – Electronic Arts reported quarterly profit of 96 cents per share, 10 cents a share above estimates. The video game maker's revenue also topped estimates. Electronic Arts saw stronger digital sales, including game downloads and in-game purchases.

Mattel – Mattel came in 10 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of 26 cents per share. The toy maker's revenue was slightly above Wall Street forecasts. Mattel also said it is restating some past earnings following an internal investigation into accounting issues, and the company's chief financial officer is resigning.

Mondelez International – Mondelez reported quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. The snack maker raised its full-year outlook, as sales volume increases across its major markets.

FireEye – FireEye raised its annual revenue guidance, after doubling estimates by reporting quarterly profit of 2 cents per share. The cybersecurity company's revenue also beat forecasts as it sold more cloud subscriptions.

Advanced Micro Devices – AMD reported adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, in line with Street forecasts. Revenue was very slightly below estimates, although the chipmaker reported better-than-expected results for its data center business.

Yum China – Yum China beat analyst estimates by 3 cents A share, with quarterly profit of 58 cents per share. The restaurant operator's revenue was below forecasts, however, as were comparable-restaurant sales at KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.

Sony – Sony reported its best-ever second-quarter profit, driven by strong sales of its image sensors. Sales helped offset a drop in earnings from Sony's gaming division.

Edison International – Edison's Southern California Edison unit said its equipment will likely be found to have been associated with a 2018 California wildfire that damaged more than 1,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.