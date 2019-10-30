Treasury yields move lower ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. government debt yields fell on Wednesday ahead of a key monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.8%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.29%.

Fixed-income investors are all but certain that the Fed will cut its overnight lending rate at the conclusion of its two-day meeting in Washington as a combination of slowing — but still decent — economic data warrant insurance in the form of lower borrowing costs.

But while a 25-basis-point cut is priced in to market expectations, the reaction to the FOMC's decision will likely hinge on how Chairman Jerome Powell characterizes the policy move. The Fed will release its statement at 2 p.m. ET. Powell is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

"The Fed has been in the camp of not disappointing the market, and I think they would like to move back toward data dependence," said Dave Albrycht, Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet Asset Management. "There's no case for a rate cut currently based on unemployment, inflation around their target, stocks at all-time highs, and GDP better than anticipated."

"My feeling is one more cut between now and year-end," Albrycht added. "The messaging today is critical."

The central bank has cut interest rates twice thus far in 2019, most recently in September, when officials cited "the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures" as the primary reason for the cut.

But the Fed's statement in September failed to indicate whether further rates cuts would be needed to safeguard the economy from the effects of a slump in Europe and China, as well as offset signs of deceleration in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Since then, the economic situation in the U.S. has proved stable, with softness in retail sales largely balancing multidecade lows in the unemployment rate and modest wage increases. Some have suggested that with trade tensions between the U.S. and China easing, better-than-expected corporate profits and stronger data, the Fed will be anxious to halt its "mid-cycle adjustment" of lowering rates.

The government's GDP report on Wednesday showed the economy expanded at a 1.9% rate in the third quarter, better than what economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast but still shy of the 2% in the second quarter.