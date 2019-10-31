Molson Coors drops 'Brewing Co' from its name as it looks beyond beer

Molson Coors Brewing Company, one of the world's largest brewers, is to rename itself in an effort to "expand beyond beer."

From January 2020, its name will shift to "Molson Coors Beverage Company." According to its third quarter results statement on Wednesday, the change is part of a plan to "streamline the company, move faster, and free up resources to invest in our brands and our capabilities."

Louisa Osmond, a professor of marketing at Edinburgh Business School said the name change will let Molson Coors adapt to consumers' changing tastes.

"Responsible drinking is a huge trend; one that has given rise to small beers, non-alcoholic versions of popular drinks; including gin and a significant rise in soft drinks such as drinking vinegars, cordials, health tonics and of course teas and coffees, both hot and cold brew. By changing its name, Molson Coors can more easily enter these lucrative markets using its strong brand equity," she said in an email to CNBC.

Molson Coors, which produces Molson and Coors lager, as well as Miller, Carling and Cobra, also announced a restructuring that will result in the loss of 400 to 500 jobs in the U.S., Canada and internationally.

At the same time, the drinks maker wants to slash the time it takes to create a new beverage. A new U.S. model sped up new product development from 18 months to four, an initiative that will be expanded, according to its statement.