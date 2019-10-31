Samsung says Q3 profit fell 56% from a year ago

In a challenging environment for chipmakers, Samsung Electronics on Thursday said its operating profit for the three months ending in September fell 56% versus the same period a year ago.
But that number ticked up almost 18% from the previous quarter. It also beat guidance the company provided earlier this month.
Analysts say there could be a slow recovery in the semiconductor space, where chipmakers have struggled due to low prices and demand for memory chips.
Here's what the company reported versus what it had reported a year ago:
For the fourth quarter, Samsung said it expects "demand for components to turn sluggish in general amid weak seasonal effects, while marketing expenses are likely to increase to address year-end smartphone sales."
Memory components used in smartphones and data centers make up Samsung's main profit-making business.
Samsung said continued weakness in the memory chip market weighed on stronger smartphone sales and improved utilization in mobile OLED screens in the third quarter. Organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, is a type of screen that provides sharper displays.
Samsung shares rose 1.39% in early trade.