Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Delta, Booking Holdings, Six Flags & more

Bank of America downgraded the operator of several travel sites and said it saw Asia as a "potentially" bigger headwind among other things.

"We are downgrading BKNG for 4 reasons: 1) negative signals headed into 4Q on macro conditions from travel industry (supported by the BofAML Lodging team's Macro Activity Tracker), and Asia a potentially bigger headwind in 4Q, 2) competition likely accelerating in '20 amid Airbnb's planned listing & Ctrip's Asia initiatives, and Booking may need incremental investment, 3) street booking/room night estimates in '20 assume modest acceleration vs 3 years of deceleration, and 4) the stock is now within 6% of our $2,160 PO."