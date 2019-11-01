Apple's long-awaited TV service launches — here's everything you need to know about it

Apple's long-awaited streaming video service went live early on Friday morning.

Apple TV+ is a $4.99-per-month service featuring original TV shows and movies bankrolled by Apple. The service is launching in over 100 countries and regions, according to Apple.

It can be accessed through the pre-installed TV app on Apple's devices, including the iPhone and iPad, as well as through apps for various smart TVs and set-top boxes made by companies like Roku, Samsung and Amazon. Apple is also streaming its shows on its website for people using Safari, Firefox or Chrome browsers.

The launch of Apple TV+ is a critical moment for Apple as it strives to sell content and services to its 900 million iPhone users, instead of just selling them computer hardware and software.

In a sign of how important the Apple TV+ launch is for the company, it held one of its famous launch events this spring centered around the service — and no hardware or gadgets were launched. Apple has also reportedly spent billions on content for the service, including signing up celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston to act in and produce original shows.