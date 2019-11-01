Asia stocks set to slip amid renewed US-China trade concerns

Stocks in Asia were set to decline at the open on Friday amid renewed concerns over the potential for a long-term trade deal between China and the U.S.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contracts in Chicago and Osaka were both at 22,720. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,927.04.

Shares of gaming firm Nintendo will be watched today, after the company announced on Thursday a second-quarter profit that exceeded expectations.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia declined in early trade. The S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.31% as the sectors were mixed.

In Hong Kong, ESR Cayman is set to make its public debut on Friday, which is expected to be the second largest IPO for the city this year. That would follow Budweiser APAC's IPO — the second largest globally this year — in Hong Kong inSeptember.

A private survey of factory activity in China is expected later on Friday, with the Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers's Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector set to be out around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN. That comes a day after official data showed manufacturing activity in China shrank for the sixth straight month in October.