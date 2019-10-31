Trump says new location for signing of 'phase one' of US-China trade deal will be announced soon

President Donald Trump said Thursday a new location for signing the "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal will be announced soon after the initial gathering in Chile was canceled due to protests.

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances," Trump tweeted on Thursday. "The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!"

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced Wednesday he's calling off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Santiago in mid-November due to nationwide protests sparked by a proposed hike in public transport fares. Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were expected to meet at the summit to discuss a possible "phase one" deal that the two countries are close to finalizing.