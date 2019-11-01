US futures point to a higher open ahead of jobs, manufacturing reports

Wall Street ended Thursday on a lower note despite better-than-expected earnings in the tech sector.

At around 6:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures indicated a positive open of more than 50 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

U.S. stock index futures moved higher Friday morning ahead of key readings on monthly jobs numbers and the manufacturing sector.

Overall market sentiment seems to be attuned to trade relations between the U.S. and China. Chinese officials have been casting doubt over the possibility of a long-term trade deal with the U.S., Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Separately, the U.S. and the European Union have held an initial conversation last week about their trade relationship, including about the Airbus and Boeing cases, CNBC reported.

On the earnings front, Friday will see AbbVie, Alibaba, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil reporting their latest results.

In terms of data, there will be monthly non-farm payroll and unemployment figures out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors will also be watching manufacturing data due out later in the session.

-- CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.