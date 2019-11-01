US and OPEC supply has 'extinguished' any remaining upside potential for oil prices, analyst says

Workers extracting oil from oil wells in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas on May 1, 2018.

An increase in production from the U.S. and OPEC has offset any remaining upside potential for oil prices, according to one analyst, with crude futures on track to register a weekly loss.

U.S. oil production surged by almost 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, government data published Thursday showed, hitting a record of 12.4 million. The increase was largely due to a 30% surge in Gulf of Mexico output.

Meanwhile, a Reuters survey on OPEC production showed production rose by 690,000 bpd in October. That brought the Middle East-dominated group's total supply back up to 29.59 million bpd.

"This latest ramp up in OPEC and U.S. supply extinguished any remaining pockets of upside potential," Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said in a research note published Friday.

"What is more, in a further blow to those of a bullish disposition, there was more bad news on the macro front. A flurry of global factory updates showed the sector remained in the doldrums," he added.