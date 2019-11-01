These savings accounts will earn you over 20 times more than the average rate

As the Federal Reserve cuts rates, it's a good idea to make sure your savings are still getting the biggest boost possible.

The central bank slashed its benchmark short-term interest rate this week by a quarter point for the third time this year. As a result, some banks are pulling back their offerings on savings accounts and certificates of deposit.

Online bank Synchrony has dialed back its savings account return to 1.9%, from 2.25% this summer. And the bank slashed the rate on its 5-year CD to 2.30% from 3.10%.

"I would expect rates to continue to drop on savings accounts," said Allan Roth, founder of financial advisory firm Wealth Logic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Even so, returns remain high by recent standards — you'll just want to shop around for the best offer.

"You can still earn more than the rate of inflation and that was not the case for more than a decade," said Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at personal finance website Bankrate.com.

Your savings can pick up a 2.30% return at Brio Direct, an online bank. Vio Bank is offering 2.27% .

Live Oak Bank is offering 2.35% on a 5-year CD, if you can tie up $2,500. A 1-year CD at BMO Harris Bank is paying 2.20%, but the minimum deposit is $5,000.