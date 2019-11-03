A 'market melt-up' is becoming a real risk as stocks hit new highs, Wall Street bull Ed Yardeni warns

Long-time market bull Edward Yardeni is concerned stocks are getting too expensive.

If the S&P 500 forward earnings multiple ticks to 19 or 20, the Yardeni Research president warns a it could spark a "nasty correction." Right now, the index is at 17. The historic norm is 15 to 16.

"I just don't want too much of a good thing here. I'd like this bull market to continue at a leisurely pace not in a melt-up fashion," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "That's actually the risk."

Yardeni, who spent decades on Wall Street running investment strategy for firms such as Prudential and Deutsche Bank, expected 2019 to be a winning year — even as stocks were plunging last December.

His current call comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are hitting new record highs, and with the Dow is less than a half percent from its all-time high.

On Friday, the S&P closed at 3,066, just one percent from Yardeni's 3,100 year-end target. His 2020 target is 3,500.