McDonald's fires CEO Steve Easterbrook for violating policy by having relationship with employee

McDonald's said Sunday that it has fired Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook for violating company policy by having a consensual relationship with an employee.

The company said in a release that the board determined Easterbrook "demonstrated poor judgment" by engaging in the relationship.

McDonald's did not provide other details on the relationship. The company said Easterbrook would be replaced by USA President Chris Kempczinski, effective immediately.

"This was a mistake," Easterbrook wrote in an email. "Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on."

Easterbrook became CEO of McDonald's in 2015. Before then, he was chief brand officer of McDonald's and its former head in the U.K. and northern Europe.

McDonald's shares have risen 96% to $193.94 since Easterbrook took over as CEO.

Under Easterbrook's leadership, McDonald's has been renovating U.S. restaurants with upgrades like self-order kiosks and digital menu boards. The fast-food chain has struggled in recent years with declining traffic, but technology upgrades often lead customers to spend more.

However, U.S. franchisees have balked at the expensive renovations, leading them to create an independent franchisee group last year.

95% of McDonald's locations are now owned by franchisees. The re-franchising strategy helps McDonald's profits but has led to falling revenues as a result of accounting differences.

"I am excited to take the reins of this incredible company and grateful for the Board's confidence in me," Kempczinski wrote in an email to employees. "I am particularly fortunate to be surrounded by such a talented team as we take this brand into the future."

Joe Erlinger, president of the international operated markets, will take over as president of McDonald's USA.

