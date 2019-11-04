McDonald's chief people officer is leaving the company in the wake of its CEO's departure

A customer views a digital menu at the drive-thru outside a McDonald's restaurant in Peru, Illinois.

McDonald's confirmed Monday that its Chief People Officer David Fairhurst has departed the company, effective immediately.

Fairhurst's departure follows the company's announcement Sunday evening that the board fired CEO Steve Easterbrook for violating company policy by having a relationship with an employee.

McDonald's declined to comment further, citing company policy to not comment on personnel matters.

Fairhurst was with the company since 2005, but has only headed up its global human resources department since 2015. Prior to that role, he was McDonald's chief people officer for its European business.

Shares of McDonald's were trading down nearly 3% Monday afternoon.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

-- CNBC's Kate Rogers contributed reporting.